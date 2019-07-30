Permanent Representative of Belarus to the international organizations in Vienna A.Kupchyna in the event dedicated to the World Day against Trafficking in Persons

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On July 30, 2019 the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the International Organizations in Vienna, Alena Kupchyna, took part in the event organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) dedicated to the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.Background Information: World Day against Trafficking in Persons was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2013 in the context of the need for raising awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights. It is celebrated annually on July 30, starting in 2014.Speaking on behalf of the Republic of Belarus and as the Chair of the 28-th session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, A.Kupchyna draw attention to the efforts that has been taken by our country for over 15 years to enhance international cooperation in combatting human trafficking.The importance of keeping this issue as one of the priorities of the United Nations agenda, the need to respond appropriately to the modern trends and forms of this crime, as well as concrete and tangible actions to combat it at the national level, complemented by further strengthen international cooperation in this area, were highlighted.The event was also addressed by Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Yury Fedotov, and via videoconference by Permanent Representative of Fiji, representatives of the non-governmental organizations of Italy and Nigeria. Video messages of the heads of ministries and agencies of Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Malawi, and Malaysia were delivered. Participants of the event shared their experiences and the best practices in combatting human trafficking, existing problems and challenges.

