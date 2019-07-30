Police officers in Belgorod Region helped Italian writer to continue his journey through Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In the Valuisky Urban District of the Belgorod Region, the chief of the local traffic police noticed on the side of the road a car with foreign number plates. The driver said that he was an Italian writer Lorenzo Merlot and he was traveling around the world with his daughter Jandira. Their car broke down and he was trying to repair it himself.

The traffic police officers towed the writer’s SUV to a maintenance center, where the specialist manufactured the necessary parts and eliminated the technical malfunction. When traffic policemen got convinced that the driver was able to safely continue his journey, they wished him a good trip and, when parting, presented a book on the history of the Belgorod Region.

Lorenzo Merlot thanked the police for their help and promised to describe this incident in his blog and his new book,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI