Police Senior Sergeant Yevgeny Rylov Won Gold at the World Aquatics Championship

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Senior Sergeant of the Patrol and Inspection Service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lobnya, Moscow Region, Senior Sergeant of Police Yevgeny Rylov has won the first place in the 200 meters backstroke at the World Aquatics Championship, which takes place in South Korean Gwangju.

In the struggle for gold, the Russian swimmer won a strong-willed victory with a result of 1 minute 53.40 seconds, over rivals from the USA (1 minute 54.12 seconds) and the UK (1 minute 55.85 seconds).

Recall that last week Yevgeny Rylov twice became the silver medalist of the tournament in the 100 meters backstroke and in the men’s relay 4×100 meters freestyle.

The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and colleagues congratulate Yevgeny on another brilliant result,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

