Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / US President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Poland

Tuesday, 30 July 2019

US President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Poland

US President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Poland on August 31-September 2, the Polish president’s chief aide, Krzysztof Szczerski, has said on Tuesday.

On September 1, President Trump will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two, in Warsaw, said Krzysztof Szczerski.

The details of the visit will be announced in an official communique that will be issued by the White House, probably still on Tuesday.(PAP)

Recommend site

You are leaving the official website of Polish President

Thank you for visiting our website.See you soon.

MIL OSI