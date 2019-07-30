Report on progress to implement the project to set up a high-tech full-cycle agricultural company

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has been briefed on the progress to implement the project to set up a high-tech full-cycle agricultural company on 30 July.The head of state recalled that the decision to set up the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation pursued an ambitious goal to establish a company of tomorrow. “Its objective is to produce and export agricultural products that will be competitive on the global market, with an ultimate goal of minimizing the import and the number of intermediaries inside the country. By the way, specialists have told me that the process got off the ground,” he said.In order to implement the project, Belarus took a loan from China and contracted equipment of world-class manufacturers.“The facilities are to be commissioned step by step, which is a common practice everywhere in the world. We simply must do it. We need to decide on the amount of raw materials we can buy for this company (the amount is going to be huge) and, most importantly, on the sale of the product. We need to ramp up production incrementally. By the time the construction is complete, the facilities will become operational and generate profit,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.A set of feed mills and grain storages is to be commissioned next year. In 2021 the company will operate the entire process flow.“The Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation heralds the start of the biotechnological industry in Belarus, which I like the most. I have already talked about high technology and this is not limited to the IT park or space equipment we have learned to produce or the nuclear power plant, but also biotechnology,” the President said.The head of state emphasized the importance of the project and asked the project managers to provide an honest and detailed update on the status of the project and training of personnel for this new industry.The head of state also spoke about the sale of the company’s products. “It is a crucial matter. We will handle everything – find raw materials, build facilities, but the most important matter is the sale of products domestically (these products are in demand here) and abroad. This project will have a great impact on the efficiency of our agricultural industry, first of all, cattle breeding,” he said.

