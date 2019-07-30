Suspect of fraud in shared construction will appear before court in Kuban Area

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Four residents of the city of Sochi have been charged with fraud.

According to investigators, the defendants – the head and employees of a limited liability company, being private developers, attracted funds of more than 60 residents of the Krasnodar Territory and other regions of Russia under the guise of participation in the shared construction of residential buildings in the city of Sochi. The offenders erected the buildings without permits. The total damage caused to victims exceeded 60 million rubles.

With regard to two of the defendants, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and with regard to the others – it was house arrest. In order to secure the execution of the sentence in part of the civil claim, at the request of the preliminary investigation bodies, the court arrested the property of the defendants.

At present, the materials of the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor have been sent to the Khostinsky District Court of Sochi for consideration on the merits,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

MIL OSI