Aleksandr Romanov summed up the results of investigative activities in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation – Chief of the MIA of Russia Investigation Department Lieutenant-General of Justice Aleksandr Romanov held an operational meeting, which analyzed the results of the activities of preliminary investigation bodies in the first half of 2019, the state of investigative work in general, and also on priority areas of service activity and in certain territorial units.

The meeting was attended by leadership of the Investigation Department and, via videoconferencing, chiefs of preliminary investigation bodies of the district, regional and interregional levels.

Among the positive trends in activities, successes have been noted in countering crimes in priority areas of public relations. The number of investigated crimes involving the use of computer and telecommunication technologies increased by one and a half times, and of the facts of organizing a criminal community (criminal organization) – by almost a third. The number of completed criminal cases on offenses of economic nature, as well as crimes in the military-industrial complex, has increased.

Aleksandr Romanov stressed the importance of improving the effectiveness of investigative work, respecting the lawfulness and reasonableness of the procedural decisions taken.

“Special attention is paid to criminal cases on violations in the sphere of activities of economic entities. It is necessary not only to ensure the control over the initiation and investigation of cases of this category, but also to carefully consider complaints, the reason for actions of employees against bona fide entrepreneurs,” the Deputy Minister noted.

A report on the state of service discipline and legality, preliminary investigation quality and compliance with the terms, ensuring compensation for the damage caused by crimes, was made by Nikolay Patapenya, First Deputy Chief of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The organization of the investigation of criminal cases on offenses in the most important areas, the state of international cooperation and problematic aspects of interaction with foreign partners were highlighted by Deputy Chiefs of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Dmitry Kakoshin and Oleg Danshin.

Another task assigned by the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to the investigative units of internal affairs bodies for the coming period was a consistent increase in the efficiency of pre-trial proceedings in criminal cases on offenses in the economy, the defense industry complex, share construction, housing and communal services, offenses related to self-interest actions and violent actions committed by organized groups, counteracting frauds, including those of a remote nature, as well as offenses in the sphere of information security.

In addition, the Deputy Minister demanded to pay constant attention to the staffing of the investigative units, the organization of work with personnel on the prevention of corruption crimes.

