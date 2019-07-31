Bank of Russia Board of Directors decides on inclusion of securities in Bank of Russia Lombard List (31.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

According to the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ decision, the following securities have been included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List:

government bonds of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) with Issue State Registration Number RU35012RSY0;

exchange-traded bonds of Limited Liability Company RESO-Leasing with Issue Identification Numbers 4B02-02-36419-R-001P and 4B02-04-36419-R-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company State Transport Leasing Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-14-32432-H-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company DOM.RF with Issue Identification Number 4B02-06-00739-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company RUSNANO with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-55477-E-002P;

bonds of Joint-stock Company RUSNANO with Issue State Registration Number 4-08-55477-E;

exchange-traded bonds of the State Company Russian Highways with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-00011-T-002P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Moscow United Electric Grid Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-65116-D-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Federal Passenger Company with Issue Identification Number 4B02-06-55465-E-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Transneft with Issue Identification Number 4B02-11-00206-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Limited Liability Company Gazprom Capital with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-36400-R-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Leasing Company Europlan with Issue Identification Number 4B02-06-56453-P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Mobile TeleSystems with Issue Identification Number 4B02-10-04715-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Public Joint-stock Company Nizhnekamskneftekhim with Issue Identification Number 4B02-01-00096-A-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Limited Liability Company Eurasia Drilling Company with Issue Identification Numbers 4B02-03-36403-R-001P and 4B02-02-36403-R-001P.

