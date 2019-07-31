EU, CoE condemn new death sentence in Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The European Union and the Council of Europe have condemned the death sentence pronounced yesterday in Viciebsk.

On July 30, the Viciebsk Regional Court sentenced to death Viktar Paulau after finding him guilty of double murder.

“Commuting the remaining death sentences and introducing a moratorium on the death penalty would be a positive first step towards its abolition,” Maja Kocijančič, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said in a statement.

The EU added that “tangible steps taken by Belarus to respect universal human rights, including on the death penalty, remain key for shaping the EU’s future policy towards Belarus”.

The verdict was also condemned by Daniel Holtgen, Council of Europe’s Spokesperson.

“Death is not justice. We reiterate our call on the authorities to impose a moratorium on the application of the death penalty as the first step towards its abolition,” he said on Twitter.

