In Irkutsk, the police suppressed the activities of a clandestine gambling club

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained six citizens suspected of illegally organizing and conducting gambling activities.

According to preliminary data, the offenders organized a clandestine casino in one of the administrative buildings of Irkutsk. For secrecy, they fenced the building with a high fence and installed several surveillance cameras on the territory. In addition, a limited circle of people was allowed in the gaming hall.

The Investigation Administration of the IC of Russia in the Irkutsk Region has instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 1 of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, police officers detained red-handed six employees of the gambling club, each of whom carried out his specific functions – from a croupier to the administrator. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During the search, six poker tables, a roulette table, chips, card decks and other equipment were seized.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

