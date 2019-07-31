In Kuzbass, the court convicted 15 members of a group who had committed various crimes in three regions of Siberia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Prokopievsky District Court of the Kemerovo Region issued a guilty verdict to the participants of the group who had committed 28 crimes, including theft, robbery and robbery attacks, on the territory of three Siberian regions – Kuzbass, Novosibirsk Region and the Altai Territory.

It was established that with the help of scrap, sledgehammers and jimmies, the accomplices broke open jewelry stores, pawnshops, mobile phone shops, heavy trucks and stole gold jewelry, household appliances and other valuable items. 30 individuals and legal entities were recognized as victims of their illegal actions. The total damage exceeded 11.5 million rubles.

As previously reported, the defendants in this criminal case had been detained as a result of a joint special operation conducted by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia. During searches conducted at the residence addresses of the offenders, a part of the stolen property and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. During the preliminary investigation, more than 100 witnesses were interrogated, confrontations, judicial phonoscopic, genomic and other examinations were conducted.

The Prokopievsky District Court of the Kemerovo Region found 15 defendants guilty of the crimes incriminated to them and sentenced one of them to 140 hours of compulsory work, five to suspended sentences from 2 years 6 months to 5 years 6 months, nine more members of the group received as a punishment from 3 years 6 months to 8 years 8 months of imprisonment. The sentence entered into force,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

