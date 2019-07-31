Issues on cooperation between the central banks of Belarus and Lithuania were discussed at the meeting in Pinsk (Information statement)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Topical issues of cooperation of the central banks of Belarus and Lithuania were considered on July 26, 2019 in Pinsk during the working visit of the Bank of Lithuania delegation to Belarus.

In the course of negotiations, the parties, led by Pavel Kallaur, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, and Vitas Vasiliauskas, Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania, discussed social and economic development of the two countries, specific features of implementing monetary policy by the central banks and the prospective areas of cooperation between them. The issues of developing digital technologies in the banking sectors of Belarus and Lithuania were reviewed as well.

MIL OSI