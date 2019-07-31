Members of international criminal community accused of drug trafficking will face court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia, with the participation of officers of the 4th Division of the 2nd Operational-Search Unit of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case charging leaders and participants of an international criminal community with the illegal sale of narcotics – heroin on a large and especially large scale in 18 regions of the Russia Federation.

According to available information, the criminal organization included citizens of the Republics of Moldova and Tajikistan, who carried out their illegal activities in the period from April to October 2017.

Drugs were initially delivered to Moscow and the Moscow Region, where they were packaged in smaller batches, and then sold in a contactless way through caches in other regions of Russia. Payment was made using electronic payment systems.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the alleged organizers were staying on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan and controlled the activities remotely, via telephone and using instant messaging software.

The structure of the Organized Criminal Community included three independent groups, selling drugs in batches from 500 grams to 1 kilogram to retail consumers, small wholesale buyers, as well as large dealers in the Moscow Region, Voronezh, Belgorod, Saratov, Penza, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Bryansk, Kostroma, Vladimir, Kaluga, Orenburg, Rostov, Yaroslavl, Tver regions, Karachay-Cherkessian and Kabardino-Balkarian republics.

As a result of operational search measures and investigative actions, the activities of 10 active participants in the international criminal community, including the leaders of organized groups, were suppressed. More than 8.9 kilograms of the narcotic substance were withdrawn from the illegal circulation.

The defendants are charged with the commission of 13 episodes of grave and especially grave crimes, provided for in Articles 210 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At present, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation has approved the indictment and transferred the criminal case materials to the Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI