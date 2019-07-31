Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia suppressed activities of criminal community, whose members were suspected of illegal cashing-in

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption together with colleagues from the Voronezh Region suppressed the illegal activities of a criminal community, whose participants were suspected of illegal cashing-in of funds.

It was established that the organized group consisted of more than 20 people. Since 2010, malefactors without a license carried out financial operations in six constituent entities of the Russian Federation: Voronezh, Lipetsk, Samara, Rostov, Moscow regions and the Krasnodar Territory. They provided funds cashing-in services to citizens and legal entities for a fee of 2.8 percent of the amount. According to available information, the income from the illegal activities exceeded 220 million rubles.

The unit for investigation of the organized criminal activity of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 210 and part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activity,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

