Telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

31 July 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation on 31 July.Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the Ukrainian President on successful political campaigns and wished him every success in forming the government and in his overall work.Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his earlier invitation for the Belarusian President to visit Ukraine within the framework of the 2nd Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine that will be held in Zhitomir in October this year. Aleksandr Lukashenko accepted the invitation and noted that he was an initiator and co-founder of this event which he views as a highly efficient and useful instrument for promoting the economies of the two countries.Volodymyr Zelensky provided a detailed update on the situation in Donbass and thanked the Belarusian President for offering an efficient negotiating platform and for the role Belarus plays in the conflict resolution. The Belarusian leader assured that Minsk will keep investing every effort in settling the situation in the region and that Ukraine can count on Belarus as an advocate of peaceful initiatives and processes.A separate set of matters dealt with economy and trade, in particular partnerships in the manufacturing industry and agriculture. The two presidents paid special attention to the harvesting season in the two countries. In addition, the parties discussed joint efforts in maintaining national security in the energy sectors of Belarus and Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on the excellent conduct of the 2nd European Games and emphasized that Ukraine closely followed the events. Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated his counterpart on the great performance of the Ukrainian team.Aleksandr Lukashenko invited the Ukrainian President to visit Belarus any time and in any format. Volodymyr Zelensky gladly accepted the invitation.

