The President instructed the Defence Ministry to assist in putting out the fires in Siberia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Servicemen from the Ministry of Defence will be helping to put out the fires in Siberia − such a decision was made by Vladimir Putin after a report was drawn up by Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief .

The head of state also ordered, until further notice, to maintain the grouping of the Armed Forces in the Irkutsk Region.

To date, forest fires have been listed in the districts of Taimyr, Evenkia, the Boguchansky, Kezhemsky, Yeniseisky, Motyginsky and Abansky. Due to the wild fires, a state of emergency was introduced throughout the Irkutsk Region, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in two districts of Buryatia as well as in one district of Yakutia.

