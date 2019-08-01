A criminal case of fraud worth more than two million rubles has been sent to court in Astrakhan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the Astrakhan Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia completed the criminal investigation against a group of local residents who, by deception, stole funds of a transport company in an amount of over two million rubles.

In November 2018, officers of the sub-division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Astrakhan Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia revealed facts of illegal accrual of funds to employees of a railway transport enterprise.

During the operational-search and investigative activities, suspects of fraud were identified. They turned out to be the 29-year-old physiologist of the departmental healthcare institution and 20 employees of the railway transport enterprise.

The offenders, knowing reliably that they, as employees of a transport organization, were entitled to reimbursement for the costs associated with passing a professional psycho-physiological selection, decided to steal the money of the owner by overestimating the actual time they had spent on passing that medical procedure.

The doctor produced and sent to the personnel unit of the enterprise information about the examination with obviously false data specified in it. Based on the documents submitted, the enterprise accrued and paid money to those employees for completing the indicated procedures, which the defendants disposed of at their discretion.

The total material damage to the owner exceeded 2.3 million rubles.

The defendants are charged with a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of Astrakhan for consideration on the merits.

