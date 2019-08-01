Ambassador of Belarus A.Grinkevich meets the State Secretary of the MFA of Romania

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On August 1, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Romania Andrei Grinkevich met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Danuț Neculăescu.

During the meeting the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, agreed a list of priority events for the near future in the context of the further development of high-level Belarusian-Romanian contacts.

A special focus has been placed on the participation of the Romanian representatives in the high-level international conference “Countering terrorism through innovative approaches and the use of new and emerging technologies” and the conference in the framework of the expert initiative “Minsk Dialogue” “European Security: Stepping Back from the Brink”, to be held in Minsk in September-October 2019.

