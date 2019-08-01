Ambassador of Belarus V.Kolesnik meets the Acting Director General for American and European Affairs of the MFA of Indonesia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On August 1, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Indonesia, Valery Kolesnik, met with the Acting Director General for American and European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia (with the rank of Deputy Minister), Teuku Faizasyah.

During the conversation, issues on the preparation for the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Belarus-Indonesia joint commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation, as well as the interaction within international organizations were discussed.

