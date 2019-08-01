Ambassador of Belarus V.Semashko meets the State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On August 1, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, Vladimir Semashko, met with the State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin.

During the conversation, the sides discussed topical issues of the Belarus-Russia relations, as well as in the context of the results of the VI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia held in St. Petersburg on July 16-18, 2019 with the participation of the heads of two states.

