Bank of Russia Bulletin released (31.07.2019)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 51 (2103) of 31 July 2019 has been released.

The issue presents information about the Bank of Russia’s decision to reduce the key rate by 25 bp to 7.25% p.a. and on the appointment of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman. The Bulletin features the Bank of Russia’s decision to retain risk ratio buffers depending on the value of the debt burden ratio. The issue contains an information notice on the securities included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the list of credit institutions complying with the requirements of Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, Federal Law No. 161-FZ, dated 14 November 2002, and Russian Federation Government Resolution No. 706, dated 20 June 2018, as of 1 July 2019.

The issue also lists credit institutions, which comply with the requirements of Russian Federation Government Resolutions No. 1121, dated 24 December 2011, and No. 1232, dated 7 October 2017, as of 1 July 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1743, dated 26.07.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence and on cancelling professional securities market participant licence of the Moscow-based credit institution LLC RAM Bank;

No. OD-1744, dated 26.07.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution LLC RAM Bank due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-1745, dated 26.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1301, dated 6 June 2019;

No. OD-1754, dated 26.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-475, dated 7 March 2019;

No. OD-1758, dated 29.07.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Nizhny Novgorod-based credit institution JSC CB Assotsiatsiya;

No. OD-1759, dated 29.07.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Nizhny Novgorod-based credit institution JSC CB Assotsiatsiya due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-1760, dated 29.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1225, dated 31 May 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

Order No. OD-1732, dated 25.07.2019, on the termination of activities of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company Insurance Company Angara;

No. OD-1746, dated 26.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1747, dated 26.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019.

The Bulletin informs about the termination of forced liquidation of JSC NPF Uchastiye and about the results of the disposal of assets of the 1st NPF JSC.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5092-U, dated 13 March 2019, ‘On Amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Regulation No. 431-P, Dated 19 September 2014, ‘On the Rules of Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 18.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5140-U, dated 6 May 2019, ‘On the List of Insider Information of the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5170-U, dated 11 June 2019, ‘On the Form and Procedure for Clearing Companies, Central Counterparties, Trade Organisers, and Central Depositories to Submit to the Bank of Russia Notifications Containing Information Not Subject to Disclosure’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 18.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5172-U, dated 18 June 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations on the Procedure for Extending Bank of Russia Loans to Credit Institutions against the Collateral (Blocking) of Securities’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 18.07.2019).

31 July 2019

