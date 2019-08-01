In Irkutsk, the driver who had caused the death of a 17-year-old boy was sentenced to 4 years in prison

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Irkutsk found guilty the driver of a car who had violated the rules of the road, which, through negligence, resulted in the death of an underage.

As previously reported, on May 15, in the city of Irkutsk, a man hit a 17-year-old boy who was crossing the roadway via an unregulated pedestrian crossing. A school student of 11th grade died from injuries before the arrival of doctors. The culprit of the tragedy disappeared from the accident scene. In less than a day, he was identified and detained by the police. On investigator’s request the Court selected placement to custody as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that at the time the crime, the defendant was in a state of drug intoxication. The criminal case was instituted and investigated under part 4 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Records from video surveillance cameras were seized and examined in detail, witnesses were interrogated, forensic, automotive, genetic, fingerprint and other examinations were conducted.

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Irkutsk sentenced the defendant to 4 years of imprisonment with serving the sentence in a penal colony, the convict will have to compensate as well moral damage to parents,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.The verdict did not come into force.

MIL OSI