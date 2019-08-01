In Rostov Region, police detained a group of false doctors

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In the Rostov Region, operatives of the unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Volgodonskoye” detained 10 alleged members of an organized group suspected of fraud.

It was found that three men had opened a health-improving medical center in Volgodonsk, without a license for it. One of them bought the equipment, another kept financial records and supervised the staff, the third conducted briefings with managers and “diagnostics specialists”. None of the employees of the organization had medical education.

Elderly people exclusively became clients. Employees of the illegal pseudo-health improving institution diagnosed them with alleged severe and even fatal diseases. And then offered to buy a “miracle cream”, which could ensure the recovery. If the retirees did not have the required amount, the employees offered them to take a loan in an amount from 50 thousand to 200 thousand rubles.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the illegal activities of false medics, more than 100 people suffered, the total damage amounted to almost 4 million rubles.

A criminal investigation into this fact was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. During searches in the office, computer equipment and documentation, cell phones, and cosmetic equipment were seized.

At the request of the investigator, remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for three suspects. For the rest of the alleged members of the group no preventive measure was selected by the court. Operative-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI