In the Moscow Region, police detained members of a group suspected of committing fraud against a pensioner

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo detained members of a group suspected of committing fraud.

It was established that the offenders called the phone number of a 66-year-old local resident and, introducing themselves as law enforcement officers, reported that the psychics who had deceived her earlier were detained and convicted, in connection with which the woman was supposedly entitled to a material compensation for the damage in the amount of 1.5 million rubles. However, the pensioner had to pay a tax for obtaining the certificate and insurance, as well as pay for the work of collectors in the amount of 680 thousand rubles. The victim agreed and transferred the required amount to the bank card of the offenders, but received no payments.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the suspects at their places of residence. They turned out to be two men and a woman aged from 26 to 31, natives of the Republic of Tatarstan and CIS countries.

During a search of the detainees’ apartments by investigators, bank cards, laptops, telephones, as well as an electronic database with personal data of alleged victims were found and seized.

On this fact the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Measures aimed at establishing the involvement of the detainees in similar crimes are being taken.

