In Ugra criminal proceedings have been instituted regarding appropriation of funds in particularly large amount by bank employee

“Police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Nefteyugansk detained an employee of a credit and financial institution suspected of misappropriation of funds in an especially large amount using her official position.

It was established that a resident of the city of Nefteyugansk, being a cashier-controller of a bank, stole more than 5.7 million rubles within a month. The offender had access to cash dispensing devices. She explained the lack of currency in the boxes by technical failures.

Currently, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Nefteyugansk has initiated a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

House arrest was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

