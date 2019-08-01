Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies for July, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.1574

2.4637

3.2187

February

2.1539

2.4457

3.2736

January – February

2.1557

2.4547

3.2460

March

2.1262

2.4071

3.2659

January – March

2.1458

2.4387

3.2526

April

2.1156

2.3780

3.2746

January – April

2.1382

2.4234

3.2581

May

2.0918

2.3402

3.2273

January – May

2.1288

2.4065

3.2519

June

2.0688

2.3335

3.2213

April – June

2.0920

2.3505

3.2410

January – June

2.1187

2.3942

3.2468

July

2.0364

2.2862

3.2215

January – July

2.1068

2.3785

3.2432

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)

Period

Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble

to US Dollar

to Euro

to 100 Russian Rubles

January

2.1577

2.4637

3.2157

February

2.1550

2.4468

3.2731

January – February

2.1564

2.4557

3.2429

March

2.1269

2.4074

3.2648

January – March

2.1462

2.4390

3.2505

April

2.1155

2.3769

3.2738

January – April

2.1386

2.4235

3.2563

May

2.0940

2.3434

3.2305

January – May

2.1294

2.4070

3.2510

June

2.0688

2.3329

3.2213

April – June

2.0928

2.3510

3.2417

January – June

2.1194

2.3948

3.2461

July

2.0361

2.2866

3.2215

January – July

2.1072

2.3789

3.2425

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

