On the website of the traffic police you can now find out the location of photo and video recording complexes in the country

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today on the website of the traffic police a new interactive section has begun working in the test mode, with accumulated information on the locations of automatic technical equipment with functions of photo film and video recording to record violations of the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation.

To find out where photo and video recording complexes are located, you need to go from the main page of the site to the “Photo and video recording complexes on the roads” section and select the constituent entity of the Russian Federation, and then find the region of interest on the interactive map.

Due to the fact that the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on an ongoing basis analyzes the state of road traffic injuries and makes suggestions on the placement of automatic photo and video recording systems in the accident centers on the country’s roads, this section will be regularly updated with relevant information.

The section was developed by specialists of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate following the meeting of the State Council on the development of the network of roads and ensuring the road safety, which took place on June 26, 2019. The new section was created with the aim of wider informing road users about the installation sites of automatic photo and video recording systems, and will also help developers of navigation applications to be guided in their activities by the information received.

A number of interactive services have been successfully operating on the site for a long time, including information on the presence of fines, verification of vehicles and driver’s licenses. There are also various convenient on-line directories that allow users to instantly receive the necessary information on issues of interest to them in the area of activity of the service.

The work aimed at increasing the availability of information about the prevention of road accidents and their consequences will continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI