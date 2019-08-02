Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover a High-Level International Conference “Combating terrorism through innovative approaches and the use of new and emerging technologies”

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02-08-2019

Foreign journalists interested in covering a High-Level International Conference “Combating terrorism through innovative approaches and the use of new and emerging technologies” to be held in Minsk on September 3-4, 2019 need to obtain accreditation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

To get accreditation a journalist needs to fill in a relevant application form and submit via it a written request on the official letterhead of the organization signed by the head of the mass media organization and a photo of the journalist to be accredited (3х4 cm). The request must contain the following information: first and family names, date of birth, citizenship, passport number, issue and expiration dates, desired duration of accreditation, diplomatic mission where a journalist intends to receive an entry visa.

Documents should be submitted to the Foreign Ministry of Belarus no later than August 22, 2019.

For further information, please contact the Department of Information and Digital Diplomacy of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus. Our contact details are: +375 17 327 51 54, e-mail: press@mfa.gov.by.

