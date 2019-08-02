Bank of Russia Bulletin released (02.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 52 (2104) of 2 August 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes information of the DIA for the depositors of CB Zhilcredit LLC and information on acquiring the part of claims exceeding 700,000 rubles and making additional compensation payments to the depositors using the funds of the fifteenth asset contribution of the Republic of Crimea.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5178-U, dated 27 June 2019, ‘On the Form (Format) of, Requirements for Content, Procedure and Timeframe for Submitting Notices with Information Required by Clauses 19–22 of Article 30 of the Federal Law ‘On the Securities Market’ by Persons Listed in Clauses 19–22 of Article 30 of the Federal Law ‘On the Securities Market’ to the Issuer and the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020, except the provision for which other effective date is established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 24.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5181-U, dated 27 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 534-P, Dated 24 February 2016, ‘On Securities Admittance to Organised Trades’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 24.07.2019).

02 August 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI