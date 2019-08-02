Belarus President congratulates State Control Committee on anniversary

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

2 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated current and former employees of the State Control Committee on the 100th anniversary since Belarusian state financial audit bodies were founded.The congratulation reads: “Your agency has played a significant role in counteracting economic crimes at all stages of establishment of the young sovereign republic. I would like to particularly thank the agency’s veterans, who have made an invaluable contribution to the establishment and development of this agency.”Personnel of the State Control Committee are well-known for their excellent professional skills, complete dedication, adherence to duty and law. “The effectiveness of usage of the country’s financial and material resources depends largely on your fidelity to principles and objectiveness,” Aleksandr Lukashenko believes. “I am convinced that while preserving and multiplying traditions, the agency’s personnel will continue dealing with complicated multifaceted tasks concerning the protection of Belarus’ interests and the reinforcement of its economic security with honor.”

