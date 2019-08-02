Belarus’ recreation center Zubrenok to welcome 92 children from China

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

1 August 2019

The Belarusian national children’s education and recreation center Zubrenok will welcome 92 kids from China for recreation holidays. About Br387,000 will be allocated for the purpose from the Belarus President’s Reserve Fund. Belarusian head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the corresponding executive order. Funds are allocated as part of the efforts to implement the memorandum of understanding signed between the Education Ministries of Belarus and China on 10 January 2019 to cooperate in providing recuperation services to minors.The program of stay for Chinese children includes spa and health improvement services at the children’s recreation center Zubrenok, excursions and cultural events in Minsk and other regions.The mutual hosting of children will contribute to cooperation in social and humanitarian sector between the two countries. This will also become another important event held as part of Belarus’ Year of Education in China.

