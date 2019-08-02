Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control Andrey Khrapov met with a delegation of the Ministry of Public Security of China

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control, Police Lieutenant-General of Andrey Khrapov held a working meeting with a delegation of the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China (MPS China), led by the Deputy Secretary General of the Commission on Drug Control of China, head of the MPS of China Department for Combating Drugs Liang Yun.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed main directions of international anti-drug policy, the interaction of Russia and China in the multilateral formats of the SCO and BRICS, the possibility of joint counteraction to the traffic of narcotic drugs from Afghanistan.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the prospects of establishing practical cooperation in relevant areas of activity in the fight against drug trafficking. Issues of joint counteraction to the spread of drugs using the Internet, postal and courier services, as well as coordinated responses to the emergence of new psychoactive substances have been considered.

At the end of the event, Andrey Khrapov and Liang Yun noted the need for continued building up the Russian-Chinese anti-drug cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral formats.

