In Belgorod Region, members of an organized criminal group were convicted for attempted drug distribution

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the Belgorod Region, five members of an organized criminal group have been convicted for crimes in the field of drug trafficking. The group included residents of the Starooskolsky Urban District – a man and four women.

The investigation and the court found that in the period from December 2017 to January 2018, the offenders were engaged in the packing of synthetic drugs, as well as the arrangement of hiding places for the purpose of the subsequent sale of prohibited substances. Caches with the so-called “salts” were found in four regions of the country. During the joint operational-search measures, the police of Belgorod, Kursk, Saratov and Voronezh regions detained members of the criminal group, four and a half kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized from illegal trafficking.

The investigation of the multi-episode criminal case was carried out by officers of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region. Depending on the role of each of them, the offenders were found guilty of committing crimes under Article 30 and Article 228.1 “Attempted drug distribution in a large amount by an organized group and attempted drug trafficking on an especially large scale and assistance in attempted drug trafficking on an especially large scale”. They were sentenced to long terms of imprisonment – from five and a half to fourteen and a half years.

MIL OSI