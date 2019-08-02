In Kemerovo, members of organized group will be judged for car theft

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation of three criminal cases that had been instituted against four members of an organized group. They were charged with two crimes under subsection “a” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kemerovo received a message from a local resident, reading that his Toyota Camry car was stolen at night from a parking lot in the courtyard of the house on the Shakhterov Avenue. The total damage amounted to more than 600 thousand rubles. The Police found that the offenders managed to turn off the alarm on the foreign-made car.

To solve this crime, police officers organized a set of operational-search measures and established that residents of the Novosibirsk Region had been involved in the theft. As a result of a special operation carried out by officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kemerovo, the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region with the assistance of fighters of the Rosgvardia special units, the suspects were detained after the theft of another foreign car worth 900 thousand rubles. In the parking lot near a house in the Rudnichny District of Kemerovo, the offenders turned off the alarm on a Toyota Rav4 car, and then drove the car into a rented garage box. In the same garage, investigators found the earlier stolen Toyota Camry.

The detainees turned to be residents of the Novosibirsk Region aged from 26 to 44. During the search, the police seized documents, technical equipment and other items from them.

Two of the defendants confessed and described in detail the activities of the organized group. Criminal cases against them were separated into special proceedings in connection with the conclusion of a pre-trial agreement.

The investigation established that the organizer of the theft of foreign cars was the owner of a Novosibirsk auto parts store. He planned to disassemble the stolen vehicles into details with a view of their subsequent sale. For the accomplices, the organizer rented an apartment and provided everything necessary, including the so-called scanner, which allowed the car alarm turning off.

Currently, three criminal cases against members of the organized group have been sent to court. The sanctions of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

MIL OSI