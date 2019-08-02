In Tatarstan, police detained a suspect in arson of cultural heritage objects

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zelenodolsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 1 of Article 243 and part 2 of Article 167 of the Russian Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the defendant charged with inflicting a damage to historical and cultural monuments.

In the period from May 29 to July 9, on the Karl Marx Street and in the Krasny Lane of Zelenodolsk, fires were registered in two-story buildings making a part of the Polukamushki complex built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which was entered into the Tatarstan cultural heritage register in 2017.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigators detained a 30-year-old previously convicted local resident on suspicion of committing the crime.

The man partially pleaded guilty, explaining that he had committed 5 arsons of houses in a state of alcohol intoxication.

At present, the investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zelenodolsky District have charged the defendant,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI