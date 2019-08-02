In the Rostov Region, police liquidated a clandestine drug laboratory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, together with colleagues from the Rostov Region, detained a local resident suspected of illegal production of drugs.

It was established that the offender built and equipped premises on his land-plot in the city of Shakhty, Rostov Region, for the manufacture of synthetic drugs for the purpose of further marketing. In addition, he organized in a garage a special warehouse for the storage of ready for sale prohibited substances.

Criminal investigation into the fact was initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During the searches, precursors, chemicals, laboratory equipment, as well as more than 3 kilograms of pre-packed crystalline substance were seized. Two plastic packages with a green solid substance with a total mass of about 1 kilogram were found in the man’s car. According to a physical and chemical study, the seized item was recognized as N-methylephedrone.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

