More than hundred independent examinations of Moscow firm became part of criminal case file

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow together with colleagues from the ES&CC Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group whose five members were suspected of car insurance fraud.

The investigators found that the offenders on behalf of legal entities submitted false documents to insurance companies, including expert opinions of independent technical examinations with an overestimated cost of damage caused to vehicles as a result of a traffic accident. Then they received money from insurance companies through insurance claims. In total, they were charged with more than 100 such episodes.

The General Investigation Administration of the MIA GA for the City of Moscow prosecuted the fact of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Law enforcement officers conducted 12 searches at the defendants’ places of residence and in the office premises, as a result of which seals and stamps of various organizations were found. In addition, office equipment, flash drives with registries of payment cases and their originals, as well as claims to courts were seized.

House arrest was selected by court as the preventive measure for two suspects. Three are under subscription of own recognizance and proper behavior. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI