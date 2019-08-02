Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in July 2019

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for July 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 72.1 trln in July 2019.

The growth leaders were the Equity Market (+54.3%), GCC Repo Market (+53.9%) and Derivatives Market (6.6%), including commodities derivatives (+24.6%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in July 2019 increased by 17.4% to RUB 2,881.8 bln (July 2018: RUB 2,455.7 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 54.3% and reached RUB 1,207.3 bln, a record high since April 2018 (July 2018: RUB 782.5 bln). The average daily turnover was by RUB 52.5 bln (July 2018: RUB 35.6 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,674.5 bln (July 2018: RUB 1,673.2 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 72.8 bln (July 2018: RUB 76.1 bln).

Seventy-seven new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,228.6 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 498.0 bln) were placed in July 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 6.6% to RUB 6.5 trln (July 2018: RUB 6.1 trln) or 120.5 mln contracts (July 2018: 104.0 mln), of which 116.9 mln contracts were futures and 3.6 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 284.5 bln (July 2018: RUB 279.2 bln).

Turnover of commodities derivatives grew by 24.6% to RUB 2.4 trln (July 2018: RUB 1.9 trln).

Open interest at the end of the month rose by 34.6% to RUB 609.8 bln (July 2018: RUB 453.2 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover increased by 12.9% to RUB 30.9 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 29.6 trln (July 2018: RUB 32.5 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 23.9 trln.

The growth leader was the EUR/USD currency pair, adding 61.3% to RUB 1.4 trln (RUB 866 bln in July 2018).

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,287.0 bln (USD 20.4 bln), compared to RUB 1,478.9 bln (USD 23.5 bln) in July 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 30.1 trln (July 2018: RUB 30.0 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,309.5 bln (July 2018: RUB 1,363.8 bln).

Total repo transaction volume cleared by the CCP increased by 3.5% to RUB 17.8 trln. The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover amounted to RUB 5.9 trln (growth of 53.9%).

Commodities Markets

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 2.8 bln (July 2018: RUB 9.9 bln), of which RUB 2.7 bln (0.94 t)[1] was gold and RUB 45.8 mln (1.41 t) was silver.

The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 2.2 bln (July 2018: RUB 5.2 bln). ADTV was RUB 94.6 mln (July 2018: RUB 235.0 mln).



[1] Trading volumes are given subject to adjustment for erroneous trades by participants.

