Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Igor Babushkin had a meeting at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Acting Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Acting Governor discussed ways of increasing the effectiveness of the regional police, including the disclosure of crimes in the economy, the fight against corruption, and the protection of natural resources. A number of specific measures aimed at improving the mechanism of interaction between the regional MIA Administration and other executive bodies were proposed,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

