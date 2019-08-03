Greetings to participants and guests of 2019 International Army Games

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear friends,

I am happy to greet the participants and numerous guests of the 2019 International Army Games.

These annual competitions for military professionals, real aces and masters of the art of war from around the world, have become a remarkable tradition, a real spectacular and exceptional festival of both the beauty and power of modern technology and the trust and friendship of the people who manage it.

Thousands of the best service personnel will demonstrate their art and training, their ability to clearly, efficiently and coherently solve problems and find non-standard solutions while performing the most difficult assignments.

I believe that many young spectators, who are still only finding their paths in life, will be inspired by these examples when choosing their future professions.

And of course, once again, the format of the Army Games themselves makes a considerable contribution to the development of international cooperation, to strengthening constructive partnerships in the interests of ensuring the security of our countries, the Eurasian continent and the world as a whole, as well as a collective response to real, not imagined, threats to stability in the world.

I am certain that all of the participants of the 2019 Games will delight spectators with worthy performances and a show of determination and strength of will, and of course, respect for their rivals and military colleagues in an honest and uncompromising struggle.

I wish you good luck, great results and exciting, well-deserved victories. And I wish the guests unforgettable impressions.

MIL OSI