Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus О.Kravchenko meets the Charge d’Affaires of the Netherlands

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

05-08-2019

On August 5th, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Republic of Belarus, the Head of the Embassy Office of the Netherlands in Minsk, Paul van Oostveen.

During the meeting, the state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation were discussed; the parties noted a certain intensification of the Belarusian-Dutch dialogue recently.

