Greetings to workers of Belarus President Property Management Directorate

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to workers of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the organization.

“You successfully cope with responsible tasks to facilitate the operation of public administration bodies, to create conditions for welcoming official delegations and for the productive work of the diplomatic service, and to develop foreign economic cooperation. Your agency creates necessary conditions for the preservation of unique natural complexes and traditional crafts, implements humanitarian cooperation programs, provides healthcare, recuperation, and recreation services to the population,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also remarked that the organizations of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate demonstrate good results in construction, hospitality business, agricultural production, transport, trade and public catering.

The President expressed confidence that good traditions ensuring robust development of this important multi-industry structure will encourage its workers to do their best for the benefit of Belarus.

MIL OSI