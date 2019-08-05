Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Meeting with Head of Operations and Analysis Center Andrei Pavlyuchenko

5 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has met with Head of the Operations and Analysis Center Andrei Pavlyuchenko.

The head of state asked the head of the agency about results of the work to fulfill previously given instructions to develop the agency.

The main areas of the agency’s work were also discussed as well as matters of current interest in the scope of the agency’s work and personnel matters. Andrei Pavlyuchenko informed Aleksandr Lukashenko about how the Operations and Analysis Center keeps an eye on headline-making criminal cases and a number of major infrastructure projects.

