Members of an organized group accused of illegal drug trafficking will face trial in Primorsky Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khankaisky District completed the investigation of a criminal case against residents of the Primorsky Territory accused of drug trafficking as part of an organized group.

In the course of the criminal investigation, police found that a 35-year-old resident of the Primorsky Territory had involved in his illegal activities eight friends, six of whom had previously been prosecuted for committing crimes related to drug trafficking. As the leader of the group, the defendant provided its participants with means of communication and with SIM cards registered to dummies.

The organized group operated in the territory of the Primorsky Territory from 2013 to 2016. According to the developed scheme, in the vicinity of the Novokachalinsk village of the Khankaisky District members of the group monitored and protected centers of growing of wild Manchurian hemp, its collecting, manufacturing of narcotic drugs, and their transporting to large cities in the Primorsky Territory.

In December 2016, the group’s illegal actions were suppressed by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khankaisky district, and its members were detained. The Police seized over 190 kilograms of drugs.

The leader and active members of the group (a total of six people) are remanded in custody. Two of their accomplices were released until the trial under subscription of recognizance and proper behavior.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

