Moscow Exchange expands FX Market offering

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 5 August 2019, Moscow Exchange launched trading in the US Dollar/Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) currency pair.

Trades will be settled same day (T+0), next day (T+1) and on T+2 after the trade date. Оvernight and tom-next swaps will be also available.

Тhe currency pair will also be available for OTC trading with tight spreads as part of MOEX’s service to offer users access to global FX liquidity.

Trades in the USD/JPY currency pair will not require full pre-deposit (short selling is prohibited for the T+0 instrument). Yen delivery occurs on the next business day after the trade date, given the time difference between Moscow and Tokyo.

MOEX’s FX Market currently offers trading in 17 currency pairs: USD/RUB, EUR/RUB, CNY/RUB, EUR/USD, HKD/RUB, GBP/RUB, CHF/RUB, TRY/RUB, JPY/RUB, BYN/RUB, KZT/RUB, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CNY, USD/JPY, USD/KZT and USD/TRY. The global OTC liquidity service allows trading in USD/CNY, USD/TRY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY.

