On August 6, Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Abkhazia Raul Khadjimba and visit Sirius Educational Centre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On August 6, Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Abkhazia Raul Khadjimba.

During the talks the leaders plan to discuss the current state and prospects of expanding bilateral socioeconomic cooperation.

On the same day the President will visit Sirius Educational Centre.

The President will inspect the new “School” building in which pupils are taught the centre’s subject programmes. It is also attended by pupils specialised in engineering and mathematics, chemistry and biology. Up to 800 people will be able to study simultaneously in the new building. It measures 9,000 square metres.

The President will chair a meeting of Talent and Success Foundation Board of Trustees at which participants will discuss the further development of the Sirius centre. Head of the foundation Yelena Shmelyova will be the key speaker at the event.

