Two men wanted by Interpol for committing particularly serious crime in Belgorod Region were extradited to Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The crime was committed at the end of December 2016 in the city of Stary Oskol. At night, masked offenders burst into the house of a local resident. The attackers brutally beat the 58-year-old owner and his 36-year-old niece, demanding information about the places of storing cash and valuables. The girl died on the spot from received injuries. Having taken the safe, in which there were 800 thousand rubles, the attackers left the house.

The Police identified the attackers. They turned to be residents of the Moscow Region. Soon, three of them were detained and brought to trial. The other two managed to escape. The Investigative Committee charged them in absentia with the commission of crimes under paragraphs “e, g, h” of part 2 of Article 105, paragraph “c” of part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder committed with particular cruelty by a group of persons by prior conspiracy involving robbery and robbery with grievous bodily harm to the victim”.

Officers of the NCB of Interpol, in collaboration with operatives of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, established that the attackers were staying in the territory of a neighboring country. They were put on the international wanted list and detained during operational search activities.

Currently, the defendants have been transferred to officers of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia Department in the Belgorod Region. The detainees are in a pre-trial detention center.

