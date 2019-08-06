A criminal investigation into a fact of fraud on an especially large scale has been completed in the Stavropol Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. A 43-year-old resident of Moscow was accused of committing the wrongful act.

Earlier, the head of one of the Pyatigorsk automobile business companies filed with the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the regional GA a statement on fraud. The applicant said that he had concluded a contract with an organization for the re-equipment of two passenger buses into “premium class” vehicles, however, the obligations were not fulfilled, and the contractor disappeared with the amount of more than 5 million rubles transferred to him as an advance.

It was established that the organization represented by the defendant did not carry out actual activities, and the police detained the offender in Moscow. The man was taken to a police division, where he confessed to the crime, and also explained that he had disposed of the stolen amount at his discretion.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Zamoskvoretskiy District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

The incriminated article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

