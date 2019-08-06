Court in Perm passed a verdict against on-line drug store organizer

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Industrialny District Court of Perm has passed a verdict to a 27-year-old man accused of drug trafficking and legalizing of criminally obtained seven million rubles, as well as illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

According to investigators, in the spring of 2017, the citizen of Perm opened an on-line store selling banned substances. To conduct the illegal business, he hired seven more people. The organizer’s “right hand” was his 32-year-old acquaintance. The man played the role of a wholesale courier and, on the instructions of the “employer”, he picked-up large quantities of drugs from caches in the central regions of Russia. The resident of Perm delivered a part of the goods to the cities of the Republic of Udmurtia and the Tyumen Region. The remaining banned substances were delivered to Perm, packed up and placed in hiding places for wholesale cache-fillers. Participants exchanged information through instant messengers, payment for the drugs and the performed work was carried out in cryptocurrency, and subsequently, the money was transferred to accounts.

The activities of the on-line store were completely stopped by drug control operatives in December 2017. Then a series of detentions of all the participants and organizer of the group took place. The assistant to the main defendant, learning about the police special operations, tried to get rid of the evidence. The man removed from the rented apartment of the “employer” a Makarov pistol, ammunition and a laptop where all information about the criminal business was accumulated. Detectives detained the drug dealer with those things in the Parkovy microdistrict.

The organizer made a deal with the investigation and signed a pre-trial agreement. The case against him was considered in a special procedure. The court found the offender guilty of the incriminated acts and sentenced him to 9 years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 400 thousand rubles.

The case against the remaining members of the group is now considered separately in the Dzerzhinsky District Court of Perm.

