Defendant charged with using malicious software will appear before court in Khabarovsk Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case in respect of a local resident under part 1 of Article 273. The young man is accused of using malicious software to block technical means of protection and the information exchange between players of an on-line role-playing game and the game servers.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the “K” Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory found that the offender, using a personal computer, logged on to an on-line role-playing game on the Internet. At the same time, he launched malicious software, with the help of which he changed the initial data sent by the players to the server. Thus, the game character, controlled by the defendant, acquired an increase of certain characteristics. Then the defendant sold them for game currency to other players.

In addition, the defendant had blocked the access to this server for other users of the on-line role-playing game. By his actions, he illegally intervened in the process of information exchange between the game server and the players, disrupted the normal functioning of the software and the stability of the game server. As a result, an artificial game server workload was created.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor’s Office has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Khabarovsk for consideration on the merits. In respect of the defengant, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

